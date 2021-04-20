Northern Trust Corp Raises Holdings in IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA) by 34.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 82,247 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,168 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in IMARA were worth $1,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of IMARA by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 64,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 7,711 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its stake in IMARA by 22.1% during the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 517,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,529,000 after buying an additional 93,653 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in IMARA by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 443,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,786,000 after buying an additional 105,040 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of IMARA by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of IMARA by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 11,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IMARA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on IMARA from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on IMARA from $59.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of IMRA stock opened at $6.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.15. IMARA Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.61 and a 1 year high of $62.71.

IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.25). As a group, research analysts predict that IMARA Inc. will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

IMARA Profile

IMARA Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. It develops IMR-687, an oral, once-a-day therapeutic that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

