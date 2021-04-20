Northern Trust Corp Reduces Position in Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 26,405 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Tilly’s were worth $1,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,112,757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,080,000 after acquiring an additional 144,424 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Tilly’s by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 868,660 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,088,000 after acquiring an additional 41,568 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Tilly’s by 189.8% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 231,786 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 151,812 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 156,774 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 25,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Tilly’s by 716.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 112,410 shares in the last quarter. 61.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TLYS opened at $11.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.75 million, a PE ratio of -91.23 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.35. Tilly’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.69 and a 1 year high of $13.18.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. Tilly’s had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. The firm had revenue of $177.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.37 million. Analysts expect that Tilly’s, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley increased their target price on Tilly’s from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tilly’s in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tilly’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

In other news, Director Bernard Zeichner sold 15,000 shares of Tilly’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total transaction of $187,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 76,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $958,905.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Tricia D. Smith sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $900,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 184,644 shares of company stock valued at $2,198,957 over the last three months. Insiders own 28.61% of the company’s stock.

About Tilly’s

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, ear buds, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

