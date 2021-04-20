Northern Trust Corp Sells 10,360 Shares of Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,360 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.09% of Afya worth $1,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Afya in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Afya in the third quarter valued at about $218,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its stake in Afya by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 15,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,411 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Afya in the fourth quarter worth about $2,054,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Afya by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 93,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 12,976 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Afya alerts:

Shares of AFYA stock opened at $23.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 32.78 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Afya Limited has a one year low of $16.20 and a one year high of $29.01.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.69). Afya had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 26.75%. The firm had revenue of $64.01 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Afya Limited will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AFYA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Afya from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. UBS Group upgraded Afya from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Afya from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Afya from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.46.

About Afya

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Afya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Afya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.