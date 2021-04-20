NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) Receives Neutral Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $66.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $60.00.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NWE. Bank of America raised NorthWestern from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NorthWestern from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on NorthWestern from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. NorthWestern currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.50.

Shares of NWE opened at $69.24 on Monday. NorthWestern has a 52 week low of $47.43 and a 52 week high of $70.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.19 and a 200-day moving average of $59.11.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.14). NorthWestern had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $313.45 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NorthWestern will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is an increase from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is 72.51%.

In related news, VP H. Grahame Heather sold 7,979 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total transaction of $474,989.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total transaction of $178,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,179 shares of company stock worth $1,024,772. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in NorthWestern by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in NorthWestern in the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in NorthWestern in the first quarter worth approximately $224,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in NorthWestern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in NorthWestern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

