NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) Receives Neutral Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $66.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $60.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NWE. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NorthWestern from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of NorthWestern from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.50.

Get NorthWestern alerts:

Shares of NWE opened at $69.24 on Monday. NorthWestern has a 52 week low of $47.43 and a 52 week high of $70.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.19 and a 200-day moving average of $59.11.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $313.45 million for the quarter. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 13.32%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NorthWestern will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is an increase from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is 72.51%.

In other NorthWestern news, VP H. Grahame Heather sold 7,979 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total value of $474,989.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total transaction of $178,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,179 shares of company stock worth $1,024,772. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in NorthWestern by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in NorthWestern in the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in NorthWestern in the first quarter worth approximately $224,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NorthWestern during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NorthWestern during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

Featured Article: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.