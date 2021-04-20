NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) Sets New 12-Month High at $70.39

Shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $70.39 and last traded at $70.02, with a volume of 2890 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.24.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of NorthWestern in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of NorthWestern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. NorthWestern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.50.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.14). NorthWestern had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $313.45 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is 72.51%.

In other NorthWestern news, VP H. Grahame Heather sold 7,979 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total transaction of $474,989.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Curtis T. Pohl sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total transaction of $211,295.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,179 shares of company stock valued at $1,024,772. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of NorthWestern by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NorthWestern in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NorthWestern in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NorthWestern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NorthWestern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 94.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NorthWestern Company Profile (NASDAQ:NWE)

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

