NorthWestern (NWE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 21st. Analysts expect NorthWestern to post earnings of $1.17 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $313.45 million for the quarter. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 13.32%. On average, analysts expect NorthWestern to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:NWE opened at $69.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.11. NorthWestern has a 1-year low of $47.43 and a 1-year high of $70.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This is a boost from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is currently 72.51%.

In other news, VP Curtis T. Pohl sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total transaction of $211,295.00. Also, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total transaction of $178,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,179 shares of company stock worth $1,024,772 in the last ninety days. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NWE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of NorthWestern in a report on Monday. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of NorthWestern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. NorthWestern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

