NovAccess Global (OTCMKTS:XSNX) Shares Down 2.1%

Shares of NovAccess Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:XSNX) traded down 2.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.46 and last traded at $0.46. 404 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 7,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.47.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.52 and a 200 day moving average of $0.48.

NovAccess Global Company Profile (OTCMKTS:XSNX)

NovAccess Global Inc engages in the design, sale, and installation of solar photovoltaic (PV) power generation, energy storage, and energy use management technologies in the United States. It company provides project assessment and installation services, including technology selection, system engineering, procurement, permission, construction, grid connection, warranty, system monitoring, and maintenance.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for NovAccess Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovAccess Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.