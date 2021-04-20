Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Berkshire Bank

Berkshire Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 2.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 818 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 3rd quarter worth about $517,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in Novartis by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 367,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000,000 after buying an additional 169,219 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Novartis by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Novartis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $289,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen cut shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.50.

Shares of Novartis stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,978,513. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.56. The firm has a market cap of $201.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. Novartis AG has a one year low of $77.04 and a one year high of $98.52.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.03). Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 14.71%. The business had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $3.3784 dividend. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.04. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Novartis’s payout ratio is presently 39.69%.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

