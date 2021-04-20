NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Given New $242.00 Price Target at Mizuho

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) had its price objective raised by analysts at Mizuho from $175.00 to $242.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.77% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded NovoCure from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on NovoCure from $135.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on NovoCure from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.89.

Get NovoCure alerts:

NASDAQ NVCR opened at $190.90 on Tuesday. NovoCure has a 12 month low of $55.40 and a 12 month high of $218.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $141.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.55 billion, a PE ratio of 1,004.79 and a beta of 1.29.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $144.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.49 million. NovoCure had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 4.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NovoCure will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Asaf Danziger sold 97,973 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.34, for a total transaction of $19,236,018.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ely Benaim sold 5,958 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,191,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,092 shares in the company, valued at $7,018,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 216,529 shares of company stock worth $41,906,260 over the last three months. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in NovoCure by 982.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 450,786 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,004,000 after acquiring an additional 409,159 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 102.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 222,279 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,463,000 after buying an additional 112,421 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the fourth quarter worth $9,845,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the fourth quarter worth $5,403,000. Institutional investors own 71.09% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Company Profile

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

Featured Article: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.