NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $385.35 Million

Brokerages expect NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) to report sales of $385.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for NuStar Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $385.29 million to $385.41 million. NuStar Energy posted sales of $392.79 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NuStar Energy will report full year sales of $1.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.55 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover NuStar Energy.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.09). NuStar Energy had a positive return on equity of 25.87% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $386.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.87 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of NuStar Energy in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NuStar Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of NuStar Energy from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of NuStar Energy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

In other news, EVP Daniel S. Oliver sold 7,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $120,120.00. 9.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NS. Adams Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 1.6% during the first quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 384,734 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,575,000 after acquiring an additional 6,202 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 15.9% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,453 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 22,580 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 200.6% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,231,058 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488,824 shares during the period. Finally, Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,412,393 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,353,000 after acquiring an additional 192,451 shares during the period. 56.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NS traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 574,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,751. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.72, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. NuStar Energy has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $20.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.75%. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.76%.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

