Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) by 654.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 127,064 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,220 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $4,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 24.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the third quarter valued at about $281,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JHG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.50 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.49.

JHG stock opened at $33.44 on Tuesday. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 1 year low of $14.39 and a 1 year high of $35.23. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.00, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.53 and a 200 day moving average of $30.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.29. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $657.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Janus Henderson Group’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is 58.30%.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

