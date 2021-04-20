Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,366 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.72% of Neoleukin Therapeutics worth $4,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 158.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 192,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 117,859 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 188.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 42,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 27,562 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Neoleukin Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $192,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Neoleukin Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, CFO Robert Ho sold 6,497 shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $71,531.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carl Walkey sold 2,400 shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total transaction of $31,752.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,383,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,304,525.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,897 shares of company stock worth $283,350 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NLTX shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.86.

Shares of NLTX opened at $12.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $510.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.57 and a beta of 1.09. Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $18.13.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Neoleukin Therapeutics

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation, and autoimmunity disorders using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a de novo protein designed to mimic the therapeutic activity of the cytokines interleukin (IL)-2/IL-15 for the treatment of various types of cancer, including renal cell carcinoma and melanoma.

Read More: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Neoleukin Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neoleukin Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.