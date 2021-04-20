Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,191 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.91% of Ethan Allen Interiors worth $4,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 815,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,039,000 after buying an additional 302,991 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 457,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,251,000 after purchasing an additional 180,757 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,893,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,687,000 after purchasing an additional 155,311 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,064,000. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 810,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,380,000 after purchasing an additional 35,300 shares during the period. 86.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Daniel M. Grow sold 1,214 shares of Ethan Allen Interiors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $30,714.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ETH opened at $28.85 on Tuesday. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.08 and a 52-week high of $29.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.92. The stock has a market cap of $726.24 million, a PE ratio of 192.33 and a beta of 1.23.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.69. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The company had revenue of $178.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 192.31%.

ETH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

