Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 37,921 Shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 529,642 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 37,921 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock were worth $4,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MBT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,919,543 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $14,511,000 after purchasing an additional 49,424 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 246,180 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 80,631 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $286,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $281,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 1,792,200 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $15,646,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 30th.

Shares of MBT opened at $8.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.07. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 1 year low of $7.64 and a 1 year high of $9.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.43, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a return on equity of 142.29% and a net margin of 10.76%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Profile

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company provides telecommunication services primarily in Russia. It offers voice and data transmission, internet access, broadband, pay TV, and various value added services through wireless and fixed lines; financial services; and integration services, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

