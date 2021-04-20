Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 558,900 Shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) by 86.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,625 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 558,900 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Preferred Bank were worth $4,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 3,807 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,872 shares of the bank’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 7,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Preferred Bank in the fourth quarter worth $495,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Preferred Bank stock opened at $68.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.27. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.47. Preferred Bank has a 12-month low of $28.92 and a 12-month high of $69.09.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $47.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.79 million. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 14.08%. Analysts predict that Preferred Bank will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from Preferred Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is presently 29.06%.

Several brokerages recently commented on PFBC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Preferred Bank from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “above average” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Preferred Bank from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Preferred Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.80.

Preferred Bank Profile

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

