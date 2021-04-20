Oasis Network (ROSE) Trading Down 15.4% This Week

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 20th. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $239.71 million and $34.01 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oasis Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000282 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded 15.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Oasis Network alerts:

Telos (TLOS) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000201 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00006253 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001426 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000047 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Oasis Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oasis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.