Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $73.06

Shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $73.06 and last traded at $72.54, with a volume of 603 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.30.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on OAS shares. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Oasis Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.06.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.20 and its 200 day moving average is $42.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OAS. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 50.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,060,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 354,898 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 29.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,813,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after buying an additional 2,696,493 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 163.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,407,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 1,494,899 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the third quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $2,988,000.

About Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS)

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

