OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Shares Sold by CRA Financial Services LLC

CRA Financial Services LLC decreased its holdings in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) by 29.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,249 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 4,701 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in OceanFirst Financial were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OCFC. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in OceanFirst Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in OceanFirst Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in OceanFirst Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in OceanFirst Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in OceanFirst Financial by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,414 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OCFC shares. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of OceanFirst Financial from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.83.

In related news, CEO Christopher Maher sold 2,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $61,033.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony Giordano III sold 1,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $33,532.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,637 shares of company stock worth $636,721. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

OceanFirst Financial stock opened at $23.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.95. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $12.88 and a fifty-two week high of $25.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.32.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $93.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.22 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is 32.85%.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

