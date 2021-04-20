OctoFi Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.69 Million (OCTO)

OctoFi (CURRENCY:OCTO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 20th. Over the last seven days, OctoFi has traded down 22.6% against the dollar. OctoFi has a total market capitalization of $52.49 million and approximately $1.69 million worth of OctoFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OctoFi coin can currently be bought for about $65.82 or 0.00117716 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get OctoFi alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.76 or 0.00067530 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00019645 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000337 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.11 or 0.00087832 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $362.87 or 0.00648975 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.95 or 0.00041046 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

About OctoFi

OCTO is a coin. Its launch date was June 12th, 2014. OctoFi’s total supply is 800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 797,505 coins. The official website for OctoFi is octo.fi. OctoFi’s official Twitter account is @theoctoparty and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OctoFi is an open-source platform providing decentralized finance oracles tentacles. It believes that the term ‘oracle’ itself implies unreasonable dependence on a single source of truth. In most cases, an oracle is viewed as singular, and while OctoFi appreciates their importance it foresees the existence of many, all of which are auditable against one another. “

OctoFi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OctoFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OctoFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OctoFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OctoFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OctoFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.