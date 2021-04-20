OFG Bancorp (OFG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $133.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.40 million. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 6.54%. On average, analysts expect OFG Bancorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE OFG opened at $23.55 on Tuesday. OFG Bancorp has a 1 year low of $9.38 and a 1 year high of $24.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71 and a beta of 1.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.08 dividend. This is an increase from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.75%.

In other news, Director Cesar A. Ortiz sold 2,212 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total value of $49,548.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Julian Inclan sold 4,270 shares of OFG Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $86,467.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,426 shares of company stock worth $287,972. 2.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised OFG Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

OFG Bancorp Company Profile

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending; financial planning; and corporate and individual trust services.

