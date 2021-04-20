OKB (OKB) Price Reaches $16.67 on Top Exchanges

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 20th. During the last seven days, OKB has traded down 24.6% against the US dollar. OKB has a market cap of $1.00 billion and $463.18 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OKB coin can now be purchased for $16.67 or 0.00030154 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.13 or 0.00065354 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00019616 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000344 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.13 or 0.00088869 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $351.96 or 0.00636666 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.68 or 0.00042843 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001807 BTC.

OKB Coin Profile

OKB is a coin. It was first traded on January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. OKB’s official website is www.okex.com. The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex. OKB’s official Twitter account is @OKEx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Okex is a leading digital market exchange that has issued a token to celebrate the Chinese new year and to thank customers for their support. Through the issued token, Okex aims to develop a sharing community that allows all the participants to contribute to the improvement of the Okex platform. OKB token is an Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. “

Buying and Selling OKB

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OKB using one of the exchanges listed above.

