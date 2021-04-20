Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $208.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.40 million. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS.

Shares of Old National Bancorp stock opened at $19.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.02. Old National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.19 and a 12-month high of $21.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.62%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Old National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

In related news, COO James A. Sandgren sold 25,000 shares of Old National Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total transaction of $473,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

