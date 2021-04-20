Omega Financial Group LLC Purchases 11 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Omega Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Omega Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 44,364.5% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,551,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,169,000 after acquiring an additional 7,534,862 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,523,211,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Alphabet by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,733,202,000 after buying an additional 697,236 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Alphabet by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,183,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,590,747,000 after buying an additional 447,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in Alphabet by 222.9% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 619,791 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,270,000 after buying an additional 427,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $2,289.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,771,728. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,205.00 and a 12-month high of $2,304.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2,112.78 and a 200-day moving average of $1,861.63.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $15.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,164.00.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Further Reading: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.