Omega Financial Group LLC Sells 1,439 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Omega Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,439 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Omega Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Omega Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $4,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,250,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,580,000 after acquiring an additional 50,902 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,382,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,078,000 after purchasing an additional 159,271 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,225,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,009,000 after acquiring an additional 278,440 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,126,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,834,000 after acquiring an additional 85,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 1,118,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,007,000 after purchasing an additional 40,252 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded down $1.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $268.25. 43,715 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,347,366. The company’s 50-day moving average is $261.00 and its 200-day moving average is $233.36. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $147.67 and a 52-week high of $272.10.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

