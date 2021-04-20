OMG Network (OMG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.09 Billion

OMG Network (CURRENCY:OMG) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. Over the last seven days, OMG Network has traded 18.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One OMG Network coin can now be purchased for $7.80 or 0.00013969 BTC on exchanges. OMG Network has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion and $552.97 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $235.60 or 0.00421863 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001740 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002557 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000083 BTC.

OMG Network Coin Profile

OMG is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 coins. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omise_go and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/OMGnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants. Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users. OMG rebrand: OmiseGO Rebrands to OMG Network “

Buying and Selling OMG Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars.

