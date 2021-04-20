OMNIQ Corp. (OTCMKTS:OMQS) Short Interest Down 23.1% in March

OMNIQ Corp. (OTCMKTS:OMQS) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 23.1% from the March 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Taglich Brothers initiated coverage on shares of OMNIQ in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Get OMNIQ alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:OMQS opened at $8.70 on Tuesday. OMNIQ has a 1-year low of $3.77 and a 1-year high of $10.25.

About OMNIQ

OMNIQ Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based solutions in the United States. The company offers computer vision image processing-based solutions using AI technology to deliver data collection, and real time surveillance and monitoring for supply chain management, homeland security, public safety, traffic and parking management, and access control applications.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for OMNIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OMNIQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.