Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company. It is engaged in developing treatments for cancers with critical unmet medical need. The company’s pipeline includes cirmtuzumab, TK-216 and CAR-T therapy that targets ROR1 which are in clinical stage. Oncternal Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as GTx Inc., is based in San Diego, California. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Friday. Brookline Capital Acquisition assumed coverage on Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Oncternal Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.33.

Shares of ONCT opened at $6.15 on Friday. Oncternal Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.49 and a one year high of $10.56. The company has a market cap of $303.59 million, a PE ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.47 and a 200-day moving average of $5.08.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 150.58% and a negative net margin of 746.10%. Equities research analysts predict that Oncternal Therapeutics will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONCT. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Oncternal Therapeutics by 7,703.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,084 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Oncternal Therapeutics Company Profile

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its pipeline includes cirmtuzumab, an investigational monoclonal antibody that is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for the treatment of patients with B-cell lymphoid malignancies, including mantle cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

