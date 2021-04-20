ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Bought by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 26.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,774 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 122,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,706,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 12,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. 64.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OKE stock opened at $51.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $23.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.51. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.28 and a 52 week high of $52.77.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.05). ONEOK had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. ONEOK’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.22%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.82%.

A number of analysts recently commented on OKE shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ONEOK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.52.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

