OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) Shares Gap Down to $28.19

Shares of OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.19, but opened at $26.81. OneSpan shares last traded at $26.81, with a volume of 3 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OSPN. Zacks Investment Research lowered OneSpan from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Sidoti raised OneSpan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on OneSpan in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company.

The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 670.42, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.26.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. OneSpan had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 0.62%. The company had revenue of $52.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that OneSpan Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other OneSpan news, major shareholder T Kendall Hunt bought 263,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.07 per share, for a total transaction of $6,603,438.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,638,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,228,677.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 19.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OSPN. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in OneSpan during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in OneSpan by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in OneSpan by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in OneSpan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in OneSpan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

OneSpan Company Profile

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers Trusted Identity Platform, a cloud-based platform to secure users, devices, and transactions across the digital journey; Intelligent Adaptive Authentication, a cloud-based solution that enables banks and other financial institutions to secure users, devices, and transactions; and Risk Analytics, a comprehensive anti-fraud solution.

