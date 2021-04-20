Opera (OPRA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th. Opera has set its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance at EPS and its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $50.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.42 million. Opera had a return on equity of 3.48% and a net margin of 47.21%.

Shares of NASDAQ OPRA opened at $10.06 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.14. Opera has a 52-week low of $4.95 and a 52-week high of $13.93.

OPRA has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Opera in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Opera from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

About Opera

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera for Android, and Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; Opera News, a personalized news aggregation app; and Okash, a microfinance app.

