Oppenheimer Weighs in on Alphabet Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) – Analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Alphabet in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now expects that the information services provider will post earnings per share of $15.29 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $14.79. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $2,350.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q3 2021 earnings at $18.65 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $22.93 EPS.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The business had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $15.35 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,342.42.

GOOG opened at $2,302.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,125.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,869.55. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $1,209.71 and a 52 week high of $2,318.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,243.44, for a total transaction of $157,040.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64 shares in the company, valued at $143,580.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total value of $6,205,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,976,854.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,104 shares of company stock valued at $35,725,438. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nottingham Advisors Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 917 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. CWS Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

