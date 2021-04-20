Oppenheimer Weighs in on DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:DOCN)

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for DigitalOcean in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for DigitalOcean’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Get DigitalOcean alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on DOCN. Morgan Stanley began coverage on DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on DigitalOcean in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.20.

NASDAQ DOCN opened at $42.96 on Monday. DigitalOcean has a 12 month low of $36.65 and a 12 month high of $46.35.

In other DigitalOcean news, major shareholder Access Industries Holdings Llc purchased 2,127,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.00 per share, with a total value of $99,999,973.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

About DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

Featured Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalOcean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.