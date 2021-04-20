Optas LLC Acquires 1,136 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Optas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 34.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the quarter. Optas LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FISV. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Fiserv by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,959,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,663,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786,213 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,031,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $914,459,000 after buying an additional 2,921,134 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $722,901,000. Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,725,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $651,884,000 after buying an additional 1,173,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $594,904,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Fiserv news, Director Denis Oleary bought 9,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $110.99 per share, with a total value of $1,010,009.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 74,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,266,313.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total transaction of $2,498,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 234,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,330,414.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FISV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Tigress Financial began coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.82.

FISV traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $125.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,428,342. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.34. The firm has a market cap of $83.89 billion, a PE ratio of 94.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $91.40 and a one year high of $126.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

