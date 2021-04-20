Optas LLC Decreases Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Optas LLC decreased its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,438 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the period. Optas LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in URI. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 285.7% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on URI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on United Rentals from $280.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $190.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. OTR Global raised shares of United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $266.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.00.

Shares of URI traded down $10.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $313.89. The stock had a trading volume of 6,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,901. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.18 and a fifty-two week high of $341.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $317.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $253.67.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.78. United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.99, for a total value of $1,738,448.18. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,881,199.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.37, for a total value of $531,914.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,934,048.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,571 shares of company stock worth $2,731,257. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

