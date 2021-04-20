Optas LLC Has $16.34 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Optas LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 260,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,849 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 5.1% of Optas LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Optas LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $16,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $40,000.

Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,620,149. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $42.71 and a 1-year high of $65.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%.

