Optas LLC Has $2.28 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Optas LLC lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,059 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 0.7% of Optas LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Optas LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of JPM. AMI Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 4,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 8,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial Strategies Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 5,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded down $1.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $150.77. 155,093 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,389,575. The company has a market cap of $457.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $82.40 and a one year high of $161.69.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. The company had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.97 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.23.

In other news, EVP Marianne Lake sold 13,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $1,968,792.30. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total transaction of $1,800,356.30. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,141 shares of company stock valued at $12,082,545. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

