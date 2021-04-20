Optas LLC Has $647,000 Stock Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Optas LLC raised its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,144 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Optas LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ANET. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 127,569 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,067,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management increased its position in Arista Networks by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 10,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,897,000. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,075,000. 61.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

In related news, insider John F. Mccool sold 83 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total value of $26,588.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $231,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,207 shares of company stock worth $26,648,335. Insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ANET. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Arista Networks from $240.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $308.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $273.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.29.

NYSE:ANET traded down $2.12 on Tuesday, reaching $312.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,209. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.96 and a 1-year high of $326.60. The firm has a market cap of $23.87 billion, a PE ratio of 35.25, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $295.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $280.40.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.10. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 32.06%. The business had revenue of $648.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.76 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Read More: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.