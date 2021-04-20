Optas LLC Takes Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Optas LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 599 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin stock traded down $3.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $387.93. 11,068 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,897,758. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $319.81 and a 12 month high of $417.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $361.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $357.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.31 by $0.25. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.38%.

LMT has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.00.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

