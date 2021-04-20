Optimum Investment Advisors Has $101,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 860.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VFH. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,350,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,239,000 after purchasing an additional 687,805 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,764,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,386,000 after purchasing an additional 330,733 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 224,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,390,000 after purchasing an additional 108,674 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $6,650,000. Finally, Curran Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $4,305,000.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Shares of VFH stock opened at $87.53 on Tuesday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $48.71 and a 1-year high of $88.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.01.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.