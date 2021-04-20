Optimum Investment Advisors Has $117,000 Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Optimum Investment Advisors reduced its stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Zillow Group were worth $117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Alliance bought a new position in Zillow Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Zillow Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Zillow Group by 9.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 52,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,333,000 after acquiring an additional 4,560 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Zillow Group by 86.1% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 74,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,576,000 after acquiring an additional 34,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group stock opened at $133.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.86 and a beta of 1.14. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.66 and a 12-month high of $208.11. The company has a quick ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 10.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.64.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $788.95 million during the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%.

In other news, CMO Aimee Johnson sold 12,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.47, for a total value of $2,270,441.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 55,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,130,479.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Arik Prawer sold 3,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total value of $506,823.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,237,882.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 523,870 shares of company stock valued at $77,302,313. 19.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on Z shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.43.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

