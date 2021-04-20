Optimum Investment Advisors Has $77,000 Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Optimum Investment Advisors cut its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHV. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 241.0% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000.

SHV stock opened at $110.51 on Tuesday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $110.14 and a 12 month high of $110.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.54.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

