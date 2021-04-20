Optimum Investment Advisors Increases Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 7.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,863 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 4,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 16,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHZ opened at $54.22 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $53.64 and a 52 week high of $56.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.32.

