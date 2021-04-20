Optimum Investment Advisors Sells 450 Shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Optimum Investment Advisors lowered its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) by 28.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GBIL. Hamilton Capital LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 11,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 315,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,681,000 after purchasing an additional 10,537 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 54,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 8,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA GBIL opened at $100.14 on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 1-year low of $100.12 and a 1-year high of $100.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.13.

