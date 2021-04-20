Optimum Investment Advisors Sells 550 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Optimum Investment Advisors lessened its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 36.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 950 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the first quarter worth $787,000. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.6% during the first quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 41,776 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 5.8% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 18,485 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Weybosset Research & Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 2.5% during the first quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 151,034 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $9,991,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares during the period. Finally, Autus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 5.6% during the first quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 155,665 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $10,297,000 after purchasing an additional 8,320 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TJX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Gordon Haskett restated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 target price (down previously from $76.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.20.

TJX opened at $69.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $83.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.00, a PEG ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.52 and a twelve month high of $71.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.26.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $10.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.42 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 14.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 38.95%.

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $100,170.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,890,608.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $2,771,016.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,491 shares in the company, valued at $6,711,280.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

