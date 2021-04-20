Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Position Increased by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,293,421 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,262 shares during the quarter. Oracle makes up 1.4% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $90,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $28,012,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,012,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead bought 2,530 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.00 per share, for a total transaction of $172,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,450 shares in the company, valued at $574,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,808,000 shares of company stock worth $254,732,810 in the last 90 days. 39.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on ORCL. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.04.

ORCL traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.84. 362,438 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,814,075. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $50.86 and a one year high of $80.21.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.99%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

