OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) Shares Gap Up to $2.60

Shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.60, but opened at $2.67. OrganiGram shares last traded at $2.48, with a volume of 106,713 shares trading hands.

OGI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on OrganiGram from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James cut their price target on OrganiGram from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (up previously from $3.50) on shares of OrganiGram in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upgraded OrganiGram from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on OrganiGram from $2.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. OrganiGram has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.41.

Get OrganiGram alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.35 and a 200 day moving average of $2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $559.77 million, a PE ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 0.30.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.26). OrganiGram had a negative return on equity of 10.00% and a negative net margin of 207.26%. Equities analysts forecast that OrganiGram Holdings Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OrganiGram by 1,266.7% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OrganiGram in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OrganiGram by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 19,672,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,164,000 after acquiring an additional 660,435 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OrganiGram by 521.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 629,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 527,740 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in OrganiGram by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 134,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 55,103 shares during the period. 10.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OrganiGram Company Profile (NASDAQ:OGI)

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

Read More: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for OrganiGram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrganiGram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.