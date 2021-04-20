Orica (OTCMKTS:OCLDY) Trading 2.6% Higher

Orica Limited (OTCMKTS:OCLDY)’s stock price traded up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.09 and last traded at $11.08. 1,257 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 122% from the average session volume of 567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.80.

Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of Orica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.40.

Orica Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OCLDY)

Orica Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of commercial explosives and blasting systems. It operates through the following segments: Australia, Pacific, and Asia; North America; Latin America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Minova; Auxiliaries; and Global Support. The Australia, Pacific, and Asia; North America; Latin America; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa segment involves in the supply of commercial explosives and blasting systems including technical services and solutions to the mining and infrastructure markets, and supply of mining chemicals including sodium cyanide for gold extraction.

