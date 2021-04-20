Origin Protocol (OGN) Price Reaches $1.70 on Exchanges

Origin Protocol (CURRENCY:OGN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 20th. Origin Protocol has a total market cap of $481.78 million and $164.56 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Origin Protocol coin can now be bought for $1.70 or 0.00003057 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Origin Protocol has traded down 31% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Origin Protocol Coin Profile

Origin Protocol is a coin. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2018. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,875,718 coins. Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Origin Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Origin Protocol is medium.com/originprotocol/introducing-origin-6e7e3a1cd1c9. The official website for Origin Protocol is www.originprotocol.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Origin is an open-source platform that enables the creation of peer-to-peer marketplaces and e-commerce applications. The Origin Platform initially targets the global sharing economy, allowing buyers and sellers of fractional use goods and services (car-sharing, service-based tasks, home-sharing, etc.) to transact on the distributed, open web. Using the Ethereum blockchain and Interplanetary File System (IPFS), the platform and its community participants can interact in a peer-to-peer fashion, allowing for the creation and booking of services and goods without traditional intermediaries. “

Origin Protocol Coin Trading

