Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Bought by Mcdonald Partners LLC

Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 4.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,188 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 9,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 44,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,007,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 51,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,464,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $71.03 on Tuesday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $44.50 and a 1 year high of $71.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.06.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on OTIS shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. HSBC upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.75.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

